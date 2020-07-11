Seven unity complexes to be built in Sarawak - Halimah Sadique

KUCHING: The National Unity Ministry is building seven unity complexes, each costing RM1 million, in Sarawak for use as the activity centre for the Rukun Tetangga (KRT) neighbourhood watch.

Its minister, Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique (pix) said the sites for the construction of the complexes would be determined by the state government, with two of them possibly in Satok and Samariang here.

“For the KRT that have no allocation for the complex yet and without permanent building, we will provide them with cabins that will have air-conditioning system and equipped with the necessary facilities to serve as an office,” she told reporters at the “Semarak Perpaduan Perkasa Komuniti” programme in Kampung Semariang Batu here last night.

She also announced an increase of RM500 in grant for the KRT this year, and that the amount would be increased to RM1,000 next year.

There are currently 1,049 KRT in Sarawak, she added. — Bernama