KUALA LUMPUR: Seven vehicles in a parking area of a People’s Housing Project (PPR) in Pantai Dalam, here, were destroyed in a fire incident yesterday.

Brickfields district deputy police chief Supt Basri Sagoni said a team was deployed to the location at about 12.45pm after they received a report regarding the incident.

He said seven vehicles of various models were found burned in the car park area of the PPR and the fire forensics team who was also fetched to the location found a bottle smelling of petrol.

“There was a trace of petrol in front of a Myvi car and a van, believed to be the cause of the fire,” he said in a statement today, adding that five specimens were recovered from the scene and sent to the laboratory to be analysed.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 435 of the Penal Code for committing mischief by fire. -Bernama