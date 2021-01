MELAKA, Jan 30: A seven-year-old boy died in Taman Krubong Jaya here, yesterday, after he was believed to have been abused by his mother and stepfather.

Melaka Contingent Police Headquarters (IPD) Criminal Investigation Department chief ACP Mohd Sukri Kaman said the child was allegedly drowned in a water tub in his house in the 4pm incident.

He said preliminary investigations, found physical injuries on the victim’s body and both parents, aged 32 and 38, have been detained.

“At about 4pm yesterday, Melaka Tengah District IPD Operations Room received a call from a man informing that his son had drowned at his house in Taman Krubong Jaya.

“Checks at the scene found the seven-year-old male victim had bruises and injuries on several parts of his body,“ he said when contacted here today.

He said the body was taken to Melaka Hospital Forensic Department for post mortem and the case was being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.- Bernama