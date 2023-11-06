Seven-year-old girl drowns in water theme park pool

SHAH ALAM: A girl, aged seven, was found drowned in a pool at a water theme park in Tanjung Sepat, Banting near here today.

Kuala Langat district police chief Supt Ahmad Ridhwan Mohd Nor said the incident was discovered at 1.28 pm when a passerby discovered the unconscious victim in the pool.

“The incident occurred when the victim was with her sister, eight, playing in a pool and the victim’s father was then informed by a passerby that one of his daughters was unconscious.

“The victim was brought by ambulance to the Banting Hospital where she was confirmed to have died by drowning,” he said in a statement today, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 33 of the Child Act 2001.

He also reminded the public, especially parents and guardians to not let the children under their care to be unsupervised to avoid untoward incidents.-Bernama