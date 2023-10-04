Seven-year-old girl fails to escape rapidly spreading fire in Penang

GEORGE TOWN: A girl who was killed in a fire at her home in Kampung Pisang, Jalan Paya Terubong here last night was believed to be unable to save herself because the fire was spreading very fast.

Timur Laut district police chief, ACP Soffian Santong said the body of G. Sri Laavanya, 7, was found charred at the back of the bed in her father’s room.

“The fire involved three rented houses including the residence of the victim who lived with her father and grandparents while her mother had passed away.

“During the incident, the father was not at home and only her grandparents were around. In their haste to save themselves, the victim’s grandparents ran out of the house and did not have time to find the victim as the fire was raging.

“According to them, the victim would normally sleep in her own bedroom but yesterday she was sleeping in her father’s room which was the reason why they could not locate the victim initially,” he told Bernama here today.

In the incident, the fire and rescue department said they received a distress call at 11.19 pm.

Sofian said the grandmother suffered burns to her right hand and was treated at Penang Hospital (HPP).

“The fire is believed to have started from the victim’s house,” he added.

He said a post-mortem on the victim was conducted at HPP at about 12 pm today before her remains were claimed by family members.

According to Soffian, the cause of the fire is still under investigation. - Bernama