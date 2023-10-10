Seven years for man who attempted to rob woman at launderette

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Sessions Court today sentenced a man to seven years in prison and four strokes of the cane for attempting to rob and causing injury to a woman at a self-service launderette last month.

Judge Nooriah Osman imposed the sentence on Muhammad Faiz Radzali, 25, after he pleaded guilty to committing the offence against the 31-year-old woman at the launderette in Seberang Takir near Kuala Nerus at about 3 pm on Sept 30.

The court ordered the jail term to begin from Oct 1, the date when Muhammad Faiz was detained. Deputy Public Prosecutor Nur Nabihah Hanin Ayim prosecuted while the accused was not represented.

It was reported on Sept 30 that a woman was stabbed in the back by a man with what is believed to be a pair of scissors at a self-service launderette in Seberang Takir near Kuala Nerus.

A CCTV recording of the incident, which had gone viral on social media, showed a man rush into the launderette, injure the woman and flee. -Bernama