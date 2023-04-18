Seventeen children in Kelantan injured in firecracker mishaps since March 25

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan Health Department recorded 17 cases of children who were injured while playing with firecrackers between March 25 and today.

Its director Datuk Dr Zaini Hussin said the victims, aged between nine and 10, mostly suffered broken fingers and burns on their faces and eyes.

Twelve of them were admitted to hospital while the rest were given outpatient treatment, he said in a statement.

“The department views seriously the increase in cases of injuries due to playing with firecrackers in the state.

“Parents are advised to always keep an eye on their children to prevent them from playing with firecrackers as it is feared they can get injured,” he said. - Bernama