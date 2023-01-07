Several areas in Balik Pulau hit by flash floods

BALIK PULAU: Several areas in the Barat Daya district, here were hit by flash floods after heavy rain hit Penang since early today, but so far no victims have been relocated to a the relief centre.

Among the areas that were flooded by up to 50 centimetres were Balik Pulau, Sungai Pinang and Teluk Bahang following heavy rain since 3 am.

A resident of Sungai Pinang, Hamisah Sariman, who is in her 40s, said her family was sleeping and only noticed water entering the house around 3.30 am due to heavy rain.

“I woke up when I heard the rain getting heavier and when I came out of the room, the living room was flooded. I woke my husband and children up, we moved the electrical items to a high place so that they wouldn’t be damaged.

“This is the first time our house has been flooded this year, the water rose up to my knee level because it rained heavily until this morning...luckily after 10 am the rain subsided,“ she said when contacted.

According to the Penang City Council (MBPP), several places in the Timur Laut district experienced rising water levels and stagnant floodwaters, among them Jalan P. Ramlee, Jalan Langkawi (Kebun Lama), Taman Rampas (Sungai Pinang), Jalan Perak, Lilitan Stadium and Persiaran Perak (Astaka Stadium) due to continuous rain since yesterday.

MBPP in a statement said that there were also incidents of fallen trees in several areas including Jalan Loh Poh Heng, Paya Terubong as well as the route next to Recsam leading to Jalan Tun Sardon.

“Immediate action is being taken and the routes will be opened to the public as soon as it is safe,“ he said. -Bernama