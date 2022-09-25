Several areas in JB hit by flash floods following continuous rain

PETALING JAYA: Ten areas in Johor Baru are inundated following flash floods brought about by continuous heavy rain since early this morning.

In a statement, the Johor Flood Management Committee secretariat said that as of noon today, the affected areas include Batu 10, Skudai; Kampung Datuk Sulaiman Menteri; Tabika Kemas, Skudai Kiri and Kampung Mohd Amin, NST reports.

“Also flooded are Kampung Ubi, Kampung Tiram Duku, Kampung Peladang, Kampung Baru Muafakat, Kampung Pekajang and Kampung Paya Mengkuang,“ the statement said.