Several areas in Malacca hit by flash floods following storm, heavy rain

MALACCA: A storm accompanied by heavy rain this evening caused flash floods and trees to be uprooted at several places in Malacca.

State Civil Defence Force (APM) director Lt Col (PA) Kamarulsyah Muslim said several residential premises were destructed and vehicles were damaged by fallen trees but no casualties were reported.

“Four housing areas in Durian Tunggal, Alor Gajah were also flooded after a nearby river overflowed but no relief centre was opened,” he said when contacted.

“The five families who were affected took shelter at nearby community halls until the situation was under control,“ he said adding that the flood-hit areas were Kampung Gadek, Kampung Bukit Tambun, Kampung Punggur and Kampung Bukit Balai.

Meanwhile, a State Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) spokesman said the department received three reports of vehicles hit by fallen tree trunk around the Melaka Tengah district.

However, no injuries were reported as the victims managed to escape to safety. - Bernama