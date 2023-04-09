Several areas in Penang hit by flash floods

GEORGE TOWN: A downpour and strong winds that hit Penang this morning caused flash floods in several areas, including the city centre and the Komtar administrative centre, resulting in severe traffic congestion.

The heavy rain and strong winds, which began at 11 am, also uprooted dozens of trees and blew away the roofs of many houses in the Seberang Perai Utara district.

Areas that were inundated up to 50 centimetres (cm) included Jalan Datuk Keramat, Jalan Rangoon, Jalan Magazine, Jalan Transfer, Jalan Anson and the Tanjong Tokong area on the island, while the areas affected on the mainland included Bukit Mertajam, Teluk Air Tawar, Pokok Sena and Kuala Muda.

It was reported that the floods fully receded by about 12.30 pm while local authorities cleared the fallen trees.

Penang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director Saadon Moktar said it received emergency calls about the flash floods and storms.

“We are monitoring the situation. No casualties have been reported, so far,” he said.

Strong winds also blew off part of the roof of the Penang Matriculation College in Pongsu Seribu but no one was injured.

Meanwhile, Norhasni Abdul, in her 60s, said the entire roof of her house in Teluk Air Tawar, near here, was blown off by the wind and rainwater entered her house.

She said the incident happened very quickly and the family did not have time to save any items in the house, especially electrical appliances.

“I was on my way home after work when it rained heavily. Suddenly, the wind became strong. It blew the roofs off. We did not have time to do anything and, at that moment, we only thought of saving ourselves.

“I do not know the extent of the damage yet, but I hope the authorities can help me repair the roof of our house as soon as possible so that we can live safely,“ she said when contacted. -Bernama