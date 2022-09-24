Several areas in Penang hit by flash floods following continuous rain

PETALING JAYA: A downpour that lasted for more than two hours earlier today has caused flooding in several parts of the Penang island.

Sungai Ara, Bayan Lepas and Teluk Kumbar areas, which are known to experience flooding during downpours, were not spared after a sudden bout of rainfall hit the island, The Star Online reports.

The downpour has caused floods in several villages in Bayan Lepas as well, including Kampung Masjid, Kampung Manggis, Kampung Perlis, Kampung Binjai and Kampung Seronok.

According to Bayan Lepas assemblyman Azrul Mahathir Aziz, the rising water levels have also endangered the houses located by the side of the Bayan Lepas River.