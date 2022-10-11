Several areas in Shah Alam, Meru hit by flash floods

SHAH ALAM: About 20 houses were affected by flash floods in Kampung Budiman, Puncak Alam following heavy rain since 3 pm this evening.

Selangor Fire and Rescue director Norazam Khamis said the incident followed heavy rain and water overflowed from the monsoon drain nearby causing the area to be under one metre of water.

He said the department received a call at 5.15 pm and reach the location at 5.45 pm.

“”Villagers have moved to higher grounds and one senior citizen was rescued with JBPM boat to a safer spot,” he said in a statement today.

He said for the time being the rain has stopped and the flood water has subsided.

He said flash floods also occurred at Taman Setia Warisan, Section U6 which affected about 20 houses but no victims were evacuated.

Norazam also said several areas around Meru were under about 30 cm of water involving Meru 3, Persiaran Hamzah Alang, Jalan Kasban, Jalan Kenangan, Taman Daya, Jalan Khamis, Jalan Jabar and Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Meru.

No victims were relocated and the flood water is starting to recede, he said. - Bernama