Several classes of MMV banned on public roads

PUTRAJAYA: The Transport Ministry has banned several classes of micromobility vehicles (MMV), namely e-scooters and mopeds from using public roads with immediate effect.

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong cited the dangers MMV users pose to other road users and themselves as well as the accident, which led to eight teenage cyclists being killed in the Mat Lajak case in Johor.

He added that with the ban, police and the Road Transport Department would begin enforcing the prohibition.

He said the three prohibited MMV are mopeds, personal mobile scooters, including electric scooters and internal combustion engine-powered or human-powered vehicles, as well as personal mobility aids.

Wee said the ban is in accordance with the Road Traffic (Prohibition of use of certain MMV) Rules 2021, which was enacted in December.

He said those caught using the banned MMV face a RM300 fine.

“Allowing the use of MMV along with regular traffic on public roads will only open up risks to road users and lead to tragedies such as the Mat Lajak case in Johor.”

He urged the relevant authorities to monitor the use of MMV in their respective areas of jurisdiction.

Wee said local authorities may choose to develop special lanes such as those for bicycles for the safe use of MMV, and ensure the vehicles do not encroach on public roads.

He said only electric bicycles that meet the specifications for Malaysian Standards MS2514: Electric bicycles (electric pedal-assisted bicycles), which unlike mopeds do not come with throttles, are allowed on public roads.

Wee said the use of regular bicycles are not prohibited from public roads but regulations under the Road Transport Act and 1959 Road Traffic Rules must be complied with.

He advised the public to adhere to the MMV ban and abide by road traffic laws.