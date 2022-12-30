Several LRT, MRT and monorail stations to extend operations till 1 am tomorrow: RapidKL

KUALA LUMPUR: In order to meet operational requirements in conjunction with New Year’s Eve 2023, several Light Rail Transit (LRT), Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) and Monorail stations will extend their operations tomorrow until 1 am.

Rapid KL, through a post on its social media accounts, informed that the stations involved in the Ampang or Sri Petaling LRT line are the Masjid Jamek, Maluri, IOI Puchong and PWTC stations.

As for the Kelana Jaya LRT line, it involves the KLCC and Masjid Jamek stations, while on the Kajang MRT line, it will involve the Bukit Bintang and Maluri stations.

For then KL Monorail line, the extension only involves the Bukit Bintang station, it said.

According to RapidKL, other stations will be closed as usual, but passengers can still exit at those stations.

“Users are also advised to use the Touch N Go (TnG) card and make sure the balance is sufficient for smooth travel,“ according to the post. - Bernama