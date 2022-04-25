Several roads in KL hit by flash floods (Video)

KUALA LUMPUR: Flash floods inundated several areas in the Klang Valley today following non-stop rain this afternoon from 3 pm.

Kuala Lumpur police chief, Datuk Azmi Abu Kassim said 11 routes were underwater this evening as of 5 pm with six routes still passable, Jalan Pahang, Jalan Dewan Bahasa, Jalan Sultan Ismail, Sultan Hishamuddin Roundabout, Jalan Pudu (near Pudu UTC) and Jalan Mahameru.

He said the traffic flow along the six routes were still slow and no breakdowns were reported while five routes, Jalan Segambut, Jalan Parlimen, Jalan Kinabalu, Jalan Sultan Abdul Halim and Jalan Travers could not be used.

“The flash floods are now receding,” he told Bernama.

Earlier, the Kuala Lumpur police uploaded several pictures in their Facebook highlighting several personnel clearing clogged drains to ensure floodwaters would recede quickly.

Meanwhile, the Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department’s (JBPM) Operations Centre said in a statement it had received an emergency call over the flash floods at 3.51 pm.

It said fire engines from seven stations with 42 firemen rushed to the affected locations, Jalan Segambut Dalam, Kampung Masjid; Jalan Sentul Pasar Dalam; Jalan Maarof, Bangsar; Lembah Pantai (Lebuhraya Sprint); Jalan Kuching; PSN Beruas, Bukit Damansara; Jalan Kasipillay and Jalan Parlimen.

“A woman was rescued from her car which was trapped in floodwaters but no victim was reported in the other locations.

“The floods receded 30 minutes after the firemen were at the locations,” said the statement.

Heavy continuous rain since 3 pm resulted in several locations in the national capital being inundated by flash floods and caused traffic jams, but no damage to vehicles were reported to date.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department had issued a thunderstorm and heavy rain warning nationwide until 5 pm and 6 pm today. - Bernama

You can watch the video here.