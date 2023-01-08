Several roads in KL to be closed from Saturday for renovation work, bridge construction

KUALA LUMPUR: Several routes in the capital will be closed from this Saturday (Aug 5) to Aug 4 next year, to make way for renovation work and construction of an overhead bridge at the Loke Yew roundabout.

Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) in a statement today said roads to be closed are the Sungai Besi Road leading to Sungai Besi or Petaling Jaya (opposite Fraser Business Park) and Loke Yew roundabout.

According to the statement, as an alternative route, road users can use a traffic diversion from the Kampung Pandan roundabout to Sungai Besi or Petaling Jaya which will be diverted into two parts, namely through the road next to Federal Bakery and enter the contra route in the adjacent lane.

“Traffic from Sungai Besi or Petaling Jaya heading to the Kampung Pandan roundabout will be diverted to the left via the Loke Yew roundabout.

“Since the Loke Yew roundabout will be closed, traffic from Cheras heading to Jalan Loke Yew is only allowed to make a U-turn towards Cheras again and this traffic route is permanent,“ according to the statement.

DBKL also said that traffic from Jalan Kinabalu towards Jalan Loke Yew and Jalan Sungai Besi will be diverted to Jalan Yew towards the Pudu roundabout only.

“As an alternative route, road users should go through the U-turn at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (P) Pudu.

“In addition, the Jalan Yew traffic route from the Kampung Pandan roundabout to Jalan Kinabalu and Jalan Kuching will be closed during the construction period and the alternative route is through Jalan Kampung Pandan, Jalan Imbi and Jalan Hang Tuah,“ it said.

Meanwhile, in order to allow the demolition of the drawbridge and reconstruction of the bridge at the Pudu roundabout towards Jalan Sungai Besi (next to the Pudu Police Station), the slip road from Jalan Pudu to Jalan Yew would be closed to all traffic during the same period.

“Alternative routes are through Jalan Sungai Besi, Jalan Chan Sow Lin, Jalan One, Jalan Dua and Jalan Tiga. Road users are advised to obey signages and traffic police instructions as a guide and safety measure to avoid confusion and difficulties,“ the statement read. -Bernama