JOHOR BARU: Several roads will be closed to all traffic tomorrow for the 2019 Tour de Iskandar Johor cycling race.

Iskandar Putri District Police chief ACP Dzulkhairi Mukhtar said the closure would involve Jalan Johor Baru-Gelang Patah-Pendas from Km30 (Globes MBIP) until Km32 (Gelang Patah bus terminal).

Other routes that will be closed are from the Gelang Patah bus terminal in Jalan Gelang Patah-Ulu Choh until Km4 (Kampung Ulu Pulai traffic lights) as well as from traffic lights at Jalan Kampung Ulu Pulai to Km5 (junction of Japan Pontian Lama to Pekan Nenas).

All these routes would be closed from 11.30am to 1pm and would be re-opened in stages, he said in a statement today.

The first stage of the 2019 Tour de Iskandar Johor will be flagged off at Dataran Mahkota, Kota Iskandar (Iskandar Putri) at noon tomorrow and end at Dataran Penggaram Batu Pahat at 3pm. — Bernama