Several routes on DUKE to be closed beginning 11pm tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR: Several routes on the Duta-Ulu Kelang Expressway (DUKE) will be closed from 11 pm tomorrow (Nov 12) until 11 am on Sunday (Nov 13) to make way for the Kuala Lumpur Standard Chartered Marathon.

Konsortium Lebuhraya Utara Timur Sdn Bhd (KESTURI) in a statement today advised users to use alternative routes within the period.

It said traffic police officers would be mobilised to monitor and ensure public safety.

The affected routes are:

Hillview junction entryway for both directions towards Hulu Kelang-Ampang;

Entryway from the Sungai Besi-Ulu Kelang Elevated Expressway (SUKE) at Hillview Junction;

Entryway at Jalan 37/56, Taman AU2 Keramat roundabout;

Entryway after the Desa Tun Hussein Onn Camp, Jalan Jelatek towards DUKE;

Entryway through Jalan Semarak (Police Training Centre and the Ministry of Defence);

Entryway at Jalan Ayer Jerneh, Setapak;

Entryway at the Bandar Dalam traffic light junction towards DUKE;

The main route from Greenwood/Karak will be diverted to Bandar Dalam Junction, Bandar Baru Sentul and Jalan Gombak;

Entryway via Jalan Pahang ramp for both directions towards Sentul Pasar toll plaza and Batu toll plaza;

Entryway via Tiara Titiwangsa ramp;

Entryway via Sentul ramp near Plaza Ong Tai Kim;

Entryway to DUKE Phase 2 (Tun Razak Link) from Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) and World Trade Centre (WTC);

Sentul Pasar Tambahan toll plaza from Gombak towards HKL or the city centre;

Entryway to DUKE from Kampung Puah and Ekovest Berhad towards Batu toll plaza;

Jalan Ipoh entryway and exit via DUKE. - Bernama