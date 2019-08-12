Severe haze envelops Kuala Baram

KUALA LUMPUR: Kuala Baram in Sarawak is experiencing severe haze with the Air Pollutants Index (API) reading, taken at SK Kuala Baram 2 at 11am showing 317, according to Malaysian Air Pollution Index (APIMS) data.

For air quality, APIs between 0 and 50 is good, 51 to 100 (moderate), 101 to 200 (unhealthy), 201 to 300 (very unhealthy) and 301 above (hazardous).

The API readings for the area were 242 (8am); 282 (9am) and 302 (10am).

For Miri, it was 296 at 11am. Yesterday it was 380 at 11am and peaked at 396 at 6pm before dropping to 301 at 8am today.

In Sibu, the API reading at 11am was 170 as compared to 118 at 11pm yesterday.

The API readings for Sri Aman were 107 at 4am today and 102 at 11am.

More information on the haze situation can be obtained at the Department of Environment’s website http://apims.doe.gov.my/v2/ or downloading the smartphone application MyIPU at ‘Google Play’ where hourly API readings are available. - Bernama