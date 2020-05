DALAT: The severed hand found in Kampung Seberang Hilir here on Sunday did not belong to human, said Dalat police chief DSP Saga Chunggat.

He said this was confirmed by the Mukah Hospital.

“It could probably belong to an ape,” he told Bernama today.

A villager of Kampung Seberang Hilir was shocked to find the hand, which he believed belong to human, at the backyard of his house around 5pm on Sunday.

Police were notified on the discovery and then took the severed right hand to Mukah Hospital for examination.

Saga had then confirmed there was no report on missing person in the district over the past two months. — Bernama