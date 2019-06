PUTRAJAYA: The sex video that has been circulating is a political stunt, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today.

He said it was just a political attempt to hurt Azmin Ali and that we should let the police investigate.

“Economic Affairs Minister Azmin Ali can carry on doing his job,” Dr Mahathir told the media after attending the Prime Minister’s Department Hari Raya celebration. “He will not be any obstruction to the police investigation.”

In response to calls for Datuk Seri Wan Azizah Wan Ismail to step down as Deputy Prime Minister and be replaced by Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Dr Mahathir said anyone can make those comments, but the decision belonged to him.