KUALA LUMPUR: The gay sex video that implicated Economics Affairs Minister Mohamed Datuk Seri Azmin Ali and former Santubong PKR Youth chief Haziq Aziz (pix) is unedited, according to a forensic report by CyberSecurity Malaysia.

Inspector–General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador said yesterday it is highly likely the video is authentic.

However, the facial recognition process turned out negative. It could not match the identity of the two men in the video.

“Our investigation revealed that there is a malicious alliance plotted by a leader of a political party to shame and bring disrepute to a certain individual. The video that was circulated to the public was produced by a certain party who was paid hundreds of thousand ringgit,“ he said

He said investigation is ongoing and police are not being pressured or facing any interference from any party.

Police had sought the technical assistance from CyberSecurity in their investigation after the video surfaced last month.

On Tuesday, a police task force investigating the case received a report with the findings from CyberSecurity.

Police have eight people in custody. They were arrested on Sunday and Tuesday.

It is learnt that those detained were linked to PKR.Among them are Haziq, Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak who is political secretary of PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, and a lawyer.

Meanwhile, Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Lokman Adam said his attempt to a UK–based company of multimedia specialists in Jakarta to determine the identities of the two individuals in it was foiled.

“We faced some obstacles with the company we had approached. It made an about–turn and refused to examine the footage,” he said.

“A downpayment of US$3,000 (RM12,343.50) paid to them was refunded. I believe there are certain parties that had made a counter–offer with the company to thwart our efforts to uncover the truth.

“However, we have managed to find another company that is willing to carry out the work and have submitted the video to them.

“The company has completed 60% of the probe on the video. A preliminary report we received revealed that the video is not doctored and genuine. We will receive the full report within a day and the results will be announced from live,“ he said.