Sex video: Haziq’s remand order extended by another three days

KUALA LUMPUR: The six-day remand order on former Santubong PKR Youth chief Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz and two other individuals to facilitate police investigations on the viral sex videos implicating a cabinet minister have been extended by another three days.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director Datuk Huzir Mohamed said in addition to this development, the pair of businessmen arrested in Shah Alam yesterday have also been remanded for four days.

“A third individual arrested with the businessmen, however, have been released after having his statement recorded,” he told Bernama.

To date, police have arrested 11 individuals, including Haziq Abdullah, in connection with the case, with seven of them already released after their statements were recorded and their remand order having ended.

Huzir said police will also be calling in two politicians to help in the investigations.

“Both will be recording their statements very soon,” he added.

Last month, the media reported that several video clips showing two men engaging in sexual acts had gone viral on social media, and on June 12, Haziq confessed to being one of the two men in the video.

On Thursday, Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador said a CyberSecurity Malaysia analysis of the videos showed a high probability of it being authentic. - Bernama