KUALA LUMPUR: The two new suspects arrested last night in connection with a sex video allegedly linked to a minister, were issued a four-day remand order from today.

The matter was confirmed by Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Huzir Mohamed.

“The two suspects have been remanded for four days until Saturday. Three arrests were made in Pasir Gudang, Johor yesterday but one was released after he gave his statement,“ he said when contacted by Bernama.

The remand application for both suspects were made at the Dang Wangi district police headquarters this afternoon.

According to Huzir, the case is being investigated under Section 292 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

The HIgh Court had earlier today maintained the six-day remand order issued by the Magistrate’s Court against former Santubong PKR Youth chief Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz, in connection with the sex video which went viral recently.

Judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah, however, reduced the remand order for the five men who were arrested together with Haziq Abdullah, from six to four days. — Bernama