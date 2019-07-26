Sex worker falls to death from fifth floor of hotel in Pudu

KUALA LUMPUR: A foreign woman, believed to be a sex worker, fell to her death, from the fifth floor of a hotel at Jalan Pasar Baharu, Pudu here early this morning..

She is believed to have fled in a bid to avoid arrest by police.

Bukit Aman Secret Societies, Gambling and Vice (D7) Division assistant director ACP Mohd Hedzir Hussin said the woman, believed from China, fell to her death while attempting to escape police arrest by climbing the narrow ledge of the hotel building at around 12.15am.

“The identity of the woman yet to be ascertained and three more women who are on the same ledge as the victim have refused to cooperate,” he said when met at the location of the four-hour operations dubbed ‘Op Noda’ that began at 10.50pm.

He said police had to let the three women go, to avoid any untoward incident, but follow-up operations would be conducted to curb prostitution activities in the area.

Mohd Hedzir said the operation was also assisted by a team of officers and personnel from the Jalan Hang Tuah Fire and Rescue Station.

During the operation, 30 foreign women, aged between 19 and 51, were detained for carrying prostitution activities inside the building.

“Those detained consist of 24 Vietnamese and six from China. In addition, 93 customers including 16 foreign nationals from Myanmar, China, India, Vietnam and Bangladesh, aged 18 to 81, have also been detained while waiting for their turn for the services, with prices ranging from RM80 to RM120,” he said. — Bernama