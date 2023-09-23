Sexagenarian loses over RM289,000 in non-existent investment scam

BATU PAHAT: A sexagenarian claimed to have lost RM289,067.58 after being tricked into investing in a non-existent online investment scheme introduced by a woman on social media he befriended last month.

Batu Pahat district police chief ACP Ismail Dollah said the 68-year-old local man claimed that he was dealing with the woman through Facebook and WhatsApp on Aug 24.

He said the victim was duped by the suspect to participate in an investment scheme with guaranteed profits.

“The victim was then asked to download the ‘Nicshare’ application by clicking on the investment link. The victim provided information such as name, identity card number and bank account details for registration.

“The victim was also told how to operate the application and was told that he would gain profits according to his investment,” he said in a statement today.

According to Ismail, the victim then transferred money to seven different bank accounts from Aug 24 to Sept 21.

“The victim only realised that he was being cheated after not receiving any profits despite investing a significant amount, which prompted him to lodge a police report,” he said, adding the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code. - Bernama