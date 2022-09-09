Sexual assault claim: Yusoff Rawther fails to strike out Anwar’s counterclaim

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here today rejected the application of former research assistant to Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to cancel several paragraphs in the PKR president’s statement of defence and counterclaim.

Muhammed Yusoff Rawther filed a suit against Anwar on July 14, 2021 for allegedly sexually assaulting him four years ago.

Anwar then filed a counter-suit over Muhammed Yusoff’s suit against him.

Counsel Mahajoth Singh, representing Muhammed Yusoff said Judicial Commissioner Dr John Lee Kien How @ Mohd Johan Lee ordered him to pay RM3,500 in costs.

“The defendant (Anwar) has filed two applications, namely discovery application of certain documents and interlocutory. Both applications will be heard on Sept 23 before the same judge via online (Zoom),“ he said when contacted after the case management via e-review before Lee.

In his statement of claim, Muhammed Yusoff alleged that the sexual assault took place on Oct 2, 2018 at Anwar’s residence in Segambut.

The plaintiff alleged that as a result of the incident, he was accused of plotting to bring down Anwar and damage his political career, and this affected his health mentally.

He is seeking special, general, aggravated and exemplary damages, as well as interest, costs and other relief deem fit by the court. - Bernama