Sexual assault: Mother to be charged this month

KUALA SELANGOR: A woman who was arrested for alleged sexual assault against her 14-year-old son will be charged this month.

Kuala Selangor district police chief Supt Ramli Kasa said the investigation into the case involving the 33-year-old woman had been completed, and police have received instructions to charge the suspect.

“The suspect will face three charges under Section 14 of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 after the remand at the Sungai Buloh District Police Headquarters (IPD) ended,” he told reporters after the Aidilfitri gathering for Kuala Selangor and Bukit Melawati constituencies here today.

Media previously reported that a woman was remanded for five days starting May 3 to assist investigations into a case of sexual assault against her teenage son.

The suspect was arrested at her home in Puncak Alam on May 2 following a report from a welfare officer who received information about the alleged abuse through a video from an unknown person.

The remand order was extended until May 10 before the suspect was handed over to the Sungai Buloh IPD for investigation of a similar case.