KUALA LUMPUR: Sexual dysfunction, jealousy, forced sex and seeking divorce are among the many causes of domestic abuse in Malaysia.

These causes accounted for many of the 1,037 cases recorded by the Social Welfare Department from January 2017 and June 2018, according to Women, Family and Community Development Deputy Minister Hannah Yeoh (pix).

And contrary to popular belief, men do fall victims to such abuse, too. Of all the cases reported, 56 of the victims were men.

Yeoh told the Dewan Rakyat today that among the top triggers of domestic violence were misunderstanding between partners.

These accounted for 241 cases. The other major causes are anger (198 cases), jealousy (138 cases) and financial problems (112 cases).

Unfortunately, many cases go unreported.

Yeoh urged victims of such abuse to come forward and report to the authorities.

“Victims of abuse can dial 15999 to seek help through our 24-hour hotline Talian Kasih,” she said.

Once a report is lodged, officers from the department will arrive within two hours. An emergency protection order (EPO) can then be issued to move the victims from their homes in more severe cases.

Victims also have the option to obtain an interim protection order (IPO) from the courts within seven days.

Yeoh said IPOs were issued in 425 cases. In 95 other cases, the victims were asked to move out and live away apart from their abusers, 89 received counselling and 79 were given EPOs.

Of all the cases reported, 484 involved physical abuse, 401 were for causing fear in their partners, 69 for psychological and emotional torture and 30 for damaging goods with the intention to cause anxiety and sadness.

The government, she said, was also considering other efforts to protect victims, such as setting up a multi-stakeholder platform comprising the police and various NGOs.

“Through this platform, a victim can lodge a report at the nearest police station or seek shelter at a protection centre,” Yeoh added.