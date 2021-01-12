Sg Buloh R&R car break-in gang busted

PETALING JAYA: The high number of car break-in cases at the Sungai Buloh overhead bridge rest-and-recreation (R&R) area of the North-South Expressway (NSE) ended when police arrested two suspects.

On Sunday morning, a police task force carried out a stakeout at the south-bound side of the R&R area before spotting the suspects, aged 25 and 3, breaking into a car at about 7.30am.

When police approached the men, they sped off in a car and drove against traffic on the NSE.

Later, the female owner of the car lodged a police report. She lost RM300 and several personal documents which she had left in her car.

Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said police arrested both suspects on the same day. They recovered hand tools used to break into vehicles, and several stolen items.

Nik Ezanee said the suspects had admitted to committing the break-ins. Investigators believed they had solved 15 car break-in cases at the Sungai Buloh R&R area.

“The suspects, who are under a four-day remand order, have 23 past criminal records between them for crimes and drug-related offences,” he added.