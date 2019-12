KUALA LUMPUR: The Sungai Semenyih Water Treatment Plant resumed operations at 1pm today, while the Bukit Tampoi plant is not yet operational, said Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) in a statement.

It will also take some time for the treatment of water and its supply to consumers to be stabilised, said Air Selangor, adding that as part of measures to prevent the increase of odour pollution in Sungai Semenyih, the Selangor Waters Management Authority (SWMA) is pumping water from Tasik Idaman into Sungai Semenyih to stabilise and dilute the pollution.

Operations at both plants were suspended on Saturday after pollution was detected in Sungai Semenyih, with consumers in parts of Hulu Langat, Sepang, Putrajaya, Petaling Jaya and Kuala Langat affected.

Air Selangor is currently providing consumers with emergency water supplies through the deployment of water tankers to affected areas, and the distribution of five-litre bottles of drinking water to consumers living in multi-storey residences. Until noon today, a total of 6,930 bottles were distributed.

The water provider urged affected residents to use the public water taps installed at 14 locations across the affected areas.

It also requested consumers to visit its 11 local service centres operating on a 24-hour basis, for any matter pertaining to the current situation.

For the latest developments, Air Selangor advised consumers to check the Air Selangor app or any of the following: www.airselangor.com.my, its Facebook and Instagram accounts, and Twitter account: @airselangor.

Consumers can also contact Air Selangor at 15300 or on WhatsApp at 019-2800919 / 019-2816793. - Bernama