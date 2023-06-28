Shabery Cheek is Felda’s new chairman effective July 1

KUALA LUMPUR: The Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) announced the appointment of Datuk Seri Ahmad Shabery Cheek as its new chairman with effect July 1.

Felda said the appointment would enable the continuity of Felda’s transformation effort in benefitting the existing settlers and also the new generation of settlers on the whole.

Felda also conveyed its gratitude to Tan Sri Idris Jusoh, who will be completing his three-year tenure as Felda chairman on June 30.

“Among his greatest success is the increased productivity of the plantations by more than two tonnes per hectare from 17.29 tonnes in 2021 to 19.43 tonnes in 2022, which contributed directly to the increase in income for the settlers,” it said in a statement today.

Felda added that Idris also introduced the Digital Maker Hub: Coding and Robotic, smart classroom initiative and upgraded the Felda MARA Junior Science College to provide better access to quality education for the new generation of Felda settlers.

Idris was also credited with changing the mindset of the settlers into becoming a more giving community rather than just taking with the establishment of Waqaf Felda, which has raised almost RM30 million that includes contributions from the settlers themselves. - Bernama