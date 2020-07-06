Shabudin takes oath of office at Istana Negara

KUALA LUMPUR: Tasek Gelugor Member of Parliament Datuk Shabudin Yahaya was sworn in as Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) before Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Istana Negara here today.

Also attending the ceremony was Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was also present to witness the ceremony which was held at Balai Singgahsana Kecil here.

After taking his oath of office, loyalty and secrecy, Shabudin then signed the official instrument of appointment, witnessed by Chief Justice Tan Sri Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat and Chief Secretary to the Government Datuk Seri Mohd Zuki Ali.

Three Senior Ministers, namely, International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, Education Minister Dr Radzi Jidin and Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof as well as Ministers in the Prime Minister’s Department, namely, Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan (Parliament and Law) and Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed (Economy) were also in attendance.

The Prime Minister’s Office, in a statement, said that Shabudin to replace Datuk Eddin Syazlee Shith who has taken over the role of Deputy Minister of Works following the resignation of Datuk Dr Shahruddin Md Salleh.

“In accordance with Clause (1) of Article 43A of the Federal Constitution, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong has consented to the appointment of Shabudin as a deputy federal minister”, the statement said.

Shabudin, 54, was previously appointed as FELCRA Berhad chairman on May 14 and has also served as Penang Regional Development Authority (PERDA) chairman as well as Penang Islamic Religious Council (MAIPP) president. - Bernama