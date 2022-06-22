Shafee, Husni in heated exchange over 1MDB

PETALING JAYA: A dramatic exchange of words broke out between Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak’s lead counsel Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah and former finance minister II Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Husni Hanadzlah (pix) in the former prime minister’s 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) trial today, forcing the High Court Judge presiding over the case to call for a break NST reports.

The exchange started during Shafee cross-examine Ahmad Husni, who was called as the 20th prosecution witness in the trial.

Shafee reportedly had started the hearing by taking Husni through his qualification and experience as a merchant banker before he was appointed as a deputy minister and on to the minister of finance II position by Najib.

Husni said he was already deputy minister of finance in Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi’s cabinet before he was elevated to the MOF II position after Najib took over as prime minister.

Shafee then suggested that the appointment must have been based on Najib’s observation of Husni’s qualification and experience.

However, Husni replied: “I don’t know...I cannot read his mind...you have to ask him that. How can I answer what he was thinking.”

Shafee also started questioning Husni about how he dealt with documents related to 1MDB.

Husni explained that all 1MDB documents were handled by Najib and he was reduced to just following orders, using the “Saya Yang Menurut Perintah” terminology repeatedly in his answers.