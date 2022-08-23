Shafee returns to assist Najib’s new legal team

PETALING JAYA: Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah will rejoin Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak’s defence team as co-counsel to aid in closing submissions for the former prime minister’s SRC International appeal.

According to Malaysiakini, Hisyam Teh Poh Teik informs the apex court that Shafee is on the way to the Palace of Justice in Putrajaya, and asks for a short adjournment.

However, Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat does not allow the bid, ordering Hisyam to just begin oral submission on the recusal application against her.

She reportedly said that Shafee can join in later when he arrives.