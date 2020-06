PENAMPANG: Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal (pix) said he will arrive at a decision soon on the proposal by Warisan’s allies Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah), DAP and Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s faction of Bersatu that he be their choice for prime minister if the Opposition were to form the government.

The Sabah Chief Minister said he would announce his decision after considering various aspects and consulting with Warisan leaders.

“I am very grateful because the proposal came from Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad. It is something I must consider carefully as well as discuss it with the Warisan deputy president (Datuk Darell Leiking) and Warisan information chief (Datuk Dr Yusof Yacob).

“This a great challenge for me. I take it seriously. Give me a little bit of time (to make a decision), it won’t take long,” he told reporters after making a visit to Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Datuk Peter Mojuntin here today.

The visit was to check on Covid-19 Recovery Movement Control (RMCO) standard operating procedures compliance pertaining to schools.

On Saturday, former prime minister Dr Mahathir had announced that he and PH partners Amanah and DAP were in favour of Warisan president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal, who is also Sabah Chief Minister, to be the alliance’s choice for prime minister (PM), Anwar as Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) 1 and former Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir as DPM 2 if the Opposition were to wrest Putrajaya from PN.

Yesterday, PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail had said the PH component was open to any suggestions on the PM candidate for the Opposition but the matter would have to be finalised by the PH Presidential Council.

PN is made up of Bersatu, of which Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is the acting chairman and president, Umno-led Barisan Nasional, PAS, Gabungan Parti Sarawak and other smaller parties. — Bernama