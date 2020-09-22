Shafie apologises for Mohammaddin’s Lahad Datu statement

KOTA KINABALU: Warisan president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal today apologised to every member of the security forces personnel, their families and Malaysians as a whole for the statement made by one of his party leaders alleging that the incursion by terrorists in Kampung Tanduo, Lahad Datu, in 2013, was just a farce.

Mohd Shafie, who is also Sabah Chief Minister explained that the leader had made the statement spontaneously and was misunderstood, and that he had no intention whatsoever to insult the deeds of the security forces personnel who sacrificed their lives to protect the people and the country.

As a former Defence Minister himself, Mohd Shafie said he was well aware of the many hardships faced by the security forces personnel in safeguarding the country’s borders, especially in isolated control posts in the interior of Sabah.

“Every member of the security forces at the border were not only prepared to sacrifice their lives for the safety of their fellow Malaysians, but had also suffered being far away from their loved ones throughout their deployment,” he said in a statement here today.

Mohd Shafie said he also understood and appreciated the roles of the security forces personnel as the frontliners in facing dangerous but unseen enemies.

Hence, Mohd Shafie said the Sabah government had set aside a fund of RM10 million to be distributed to those on the front lines, including RM1 million to the Royal Malaysia Police and RM1 million to the Lok Kawi Camp.

“Yes, the amount is small compared to the risks and the sacrifices made by our national heroes, but it proves the commitment of the Sabah government even though the security agencies are under the purview of the Federal Government,” he said.

Yesterday, a short video clip of the campaign speech made by Datuk Mohamaddin Ketapi, a former minister and Warisan candidate for Segama seat in the Sabah state election, went viral over the social media after he described the Lahad Datu intrusion as a farce.

The Sabah people will go to the polls on Sept 26. -Bernama