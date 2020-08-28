Shafie confident of support from Chinese community

KOTA KINABALU: Caretaker Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Shafie Apdal is confident of the Chinese community’s support for the Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan)-Pakatan Harapan (PH)-United Progressive Kinabalu Organization (Upko) coalition in the coming state election.

Speaking to the media after meeting with leaders of the Chinese community at Hakka Hall yesterday, Shafie, who is the president of Warisan, said the Chinese have expressed their full support to the government of the day.

“I think they do realize that political stability is very important for business to prosper, so is clarity in policy.”

He said it was not easy for the Warisan-led State Government to restructure the system and reform the policy, but the Chinese community realized that reformation done on the small issues or system have benefitted them.

“When they (Chinese community) say they give support, I’m really happy.

“I hope it can be realized on September 26 (polling day).”

Nevertheless, he said the coalition had to work harder and reach out to as many people as possible, as well as manage the Covid-19 situation during the state election.

When asked for his comment about going up against big guns like former chief minister Tan Sri Chong Kah Kiat in the snap polls, Shafie said he still considered the veteran politicians as friends.

“I have been there with them and I have been against them before...LDP, SAPP...to me it is nothing unusual, nothing new to me.

“I think what is important in politics is the people in Sabah know what they want.” -The Borneo Post