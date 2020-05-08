Shafie’s U-turn on CMCO causing confusion: Kiulu rep

KOTA KINABALU: Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) Information Chief Datuk Joniston Bangkuai said the state government’s U-turn on the implementation of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) in Sabah has led to much confusion among the people.

He said barely two days ago, Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal (pix) outrightly rejected the CMCO announced by the federal government on May 4, saying Sabah will stick to the guidelines of Phase 4 of the Movement Control Order (CMO) and would only allow certain sectors to open up on May 12 when it ends.

“Then yesterday, Shafie suddenly made a u-turn against a previous state government decision and announced that the Sabah government has decided to enforce phase 5 of the MCO by allowing certain industries to operate.

“Sabah government needs to clarify whether we are in phase four or five of the MCO? The people want to know if we are adhering to the CMCO or MCO,“ he said in a statement here today.

Bangkuai, who is the Kiulu assemblyman, said many did not know which guidelines to follow.

“Can they go on inter-district travel? Can they be on the road after 6pm? Can four people be in a car or is it two?,“ he said.

He said the state government needed to take stock of the real situation on the ground and help those who depended on daily wages. — Bernama