Shafie wants a united machinery to ensure Kimanis victory

KIMANIS: Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal (pix) wants the party machinery to stand united and show voters in the Kimanis parliamentary constituency that Warisan is sincere in its fight for the people.

Mohd Shafie who is also Sabah Chief Minister said they also must emphasise on the importance of Warisan to win the seat in the Jan 18 by-election to the voters.

Warisan’s victory in Kimanis will help facilitate development projects in the area by the state government, he said in his speech at the Binsulok district polling centre in Membakut here today.

The by-election will see a straight fight between Warisan candidate Datuk Karim Bujang, 67, and Barisan Nasional (BN)’s Mohamad Alamin, 48.

The Election Commission (EC) has set Jan 18 as polling day for the by-election while early voting will take place on Jan 14.

“This by-election is very important to us, we are not offering lip service, and our fight to bring goodness is not just to the people here but across Sabah, regardless of religion, race and culture,” he added. — Bernama