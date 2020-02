KUALA LUMPUR: Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal (pix) said the party maintains its support for Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as prime minister.

“Yes, of course,” he said briefly when asked by reporters on whether Warisan was still behind the 94-year-old statesman for the country’s number one post.

Mohd Shafie was met by reporters at Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s residence in Bukit Damansara here last night.

Mohd Shafie, however, did not disclose his reason for being present at Muhyiddin’s residence. — Bernama