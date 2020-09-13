Shafie welcomes quarantine plan for people returning to Peninsula after Sabah election

SEMPORNA: Sabah caretaker chief minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal (pix) has welcomed the announcement by the Health Ministry that it is considering Covid-19 mandatory quarantine for the people who return to Peninsular Malaysia after the Sabah state election.

He said the situation in the state is under control but measures must be taken to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“If it is something that we have to abide by, then we should implement it. The situation here (in the state) is under control but we should not take it easy in other areas.

“At the state-level war room, we have a command centre chaired by the state secretary which constantly monitors the cases,” he told reporters after an election campaign in Pulau Bum Bum here.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said in Port Dickson, Negri Sembilan, earlier yesterday that the ministry is considering the quarantine as a preventive measure.

He said the matter will be discussed at the special meeting of ministers associated with the implementation of the movement control order.

Forty-eight new Covid-19 cases were reported today in Sabah, including 44 in the Benteng LD (Lahad Datu) cluster and three in the new Laut cluster in Kunak.

Director-General of Health Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said yesterday the Benteng LD cluster now had 381 cases. — Bernama