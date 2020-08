SHAH ALAM: Several Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) leaders in the Shah Alam Division in Selangor today announced their resignation from the party.

Those who quit are the division’s permanent chairman Mohd Nor Din, division deputy chief Mohd Azlan Shah Mohd Arshad, five branch leaders and seven committee members of the division.

“Bersatu Supreme Council member Mohd Hassan Ismail also quit today,“ Mohd Azlan Shah told a press conference here.

Meanwhile, Bersatu Supreme Council (MPT) member Dr Muhammad Faiz Na’aman also denied a claim by Klang Division chief Datuk Syed Abdillah on Saturday that the division had been dissolved.

He said no one could declare the dissolution of any divisions or branches of Bersatu registered with the Registrar of Societies except on the instruction of the MPT.