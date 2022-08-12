Shah Alam High Court Judge heads list of 162 recipients of Pahang awards

PEKAN: Shah Alam High Court Judge Datuk Abd Halim Aman topped the list of 162 recipients of awards, medals and honours in conjunction with the 63rd birthday of the Sultan of Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

Pahang Regent Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah presented the awards, medals and honours at the investiture ceremony at Istana Abu Bakar here today.

After the investiture, the recipients were feted at a reception graced by Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

Accompanying Their Majesties were their children Tengku Panglima Raja Col Tengku Amir Nasser Ibrahim Shah, Tengku Arif Bendahara Tengku Muhammad Iskandar Ri’ayatuddin Shah, Tengku Puteri Raja Tengku Puteri Afzan Aminah Hafizatullah, Tengku Puteri Raja Tengku Puteri Ilisha Ameera and Tengku Puteri Raja Tengku Puteri Ilyana.

Also present were Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail and state executive councillors.

Abd Halim was among the 12 recipients of the Sri Sultan Ahmad Shah Pahang (SSAP) award which carries the title Datuk Seri, along with Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives secretary-general Datuk Suriani Ahmad, Ministry of Rural and Regional Development secretary-general Datuk Ramlan Harun and Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) director-general Datuk Azhar Abdul Manaf.

Also conferred the SSAP were Bukit Aman Management Department director Datuk Zainai Jass, Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department director Datuk Mohd Kamarudin Md Din, Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department director Datuk Mat Kasim Karim and Perak Police chief Datuk Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri.

Other SSAP recipients were Malaysian Armed Forces Chief of Staff Lt Gen Datuk Mohd Zakaria Yadi, Lynas Malaysia managing director Datuk Mash Ahmad, Target Resources Sdn Bhd executive chairman Datuk Mohamed Sofiadin Jaafar and Genting Berhad president and executive director Tan Kong Han.

Four individuals received the Sri Indera Mahkota Pahang (SIMP) award which carries the title Datuk, namely Pahang Health Department director Datuk Dr Nor Azimi Yunus, Pahang Foundation chief executive officer Datuk Mahmud Mohd Nawawi, Genting Berhad Malaysia deputy chief executive Lim Keong Hui and Nirvana Asia Group executive director Kong Yew Lian.

Eleven individuals received the Sultan Ahmad Shah Pahang (DSAP) award which also carries the title Datuk, including Ministry of Plantation Industries and Commodities deputy secretary-general Mad Zaidi Mohd Karli@Sukari, Armed Forces Religious Corps (KAGAT) director-general Maj Gen Mohd Rashidi Bujai and Royal Malaysia Police secretary Datuk Noorsiah Mohd Saaduddin..

Other DSAP award recipients were Pahang deputy secretary Datuk Dr Mohd Zakaria Ibrahim, Kuantan mayor Datuk Hamdan Hussin, Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) chief executive officer Datuk Mohd Mustafa Abdul Aziz, Tenaga Nasional Berhad general manager Datuk Baderul Sham Saad, KAGAT former director-general Maj Gen Muhamad Azmi Wahab, Bukit Aman Management Department former deputy director DCP (R) Azmi Adam, advocate and solicitor Rizal Chek Hashim and AR Eastern Sdn Bhd managing director Major (R) Ir Mathialagan Chellappan.

A total of 45 individuals received the Darjah Indera Mahkota Pahang (DIMP) which also carries the title Datuk, among them, Customs deputy director-general Datuk Abdul Halim Ramli, Malaysian Ambassador to Japan Shahril Effendi Abd Ghany, Malaysian Ambassador to the Republic of Senegal Zainal Izran Zahari, Jerantut district officer Khairun Nissa Aris and Pahang Minerals and Geoscience Department director Nurul Huda Romli.

Also conferred the DIMP were International Islamic University Malaysia - Cornea, External Diseases and Refractive Surgery director Assoc Prof Dr Khairidzan Mohd Kamal, Pahang Environment Department former director Mohd Sani Mat Daud, Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Anti-Money Laundering Division director Deputy Commissioner Mohamad Zamri Zainul Abidin and Customs deputy director-general Sazali Mohamad.

Other DIMP recipients were Bukit Aman IGP secretariat chief (Administration) SAC Kamaruzaman Abdullah, Pahang Criminal Investigation Department chief SAC Mohd Yusri Othman, Malaysian Association for the Blind (MAB) chief executive officer George Thomas, Pengurusan Air Pahang Berhad (PAIP) chief executive officer Saiful Zaini Mohd Bokhari, YP Plantation Holdings Sdn Bhd general manager Muhamad Fairuz Kamal Mat Noh, Selgate Corporation Sdn Bhd Group CEO Noor Hisham Mohd Ghouth and Revon Media Sdn Bhd managing editor Johnson Fernandez.

Also conferred at the investiture were the Setia Ahmad Shah Pahang (SAP) award to eight recipients, Setia Mahkota Pahang (SMP) award to 13 recipients, Ahli Ahmad Shah Pahang (AAP) award (nine), Ahli Mahkota Pahang (AMP) award (15), Pingat Khidmat Cemerlang medal (17), Pingat Kelakuan Terpuji medal (14) and Pingat Jasa Kebaktian medal (14). - Bernama