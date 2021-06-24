Shah Alam Hospital is now fully non Covid-19 hospital - Selangor Health director

BANTING: Shah Alam Hospital has changed its status from hybrid Covid-19 into the first fully non Covid-19 hospital in Selangor, effective today.

Selangor Health director Datuk Dr Sha’ari Ngadiman said following the change in status, Shah Alam Hospital will now only receive non-Covid-19 cases while pandemic cases would only be attended at the emergency department level.

“...(Acceptance of) Covid-19 cases is only at the emergency department and we will refer Covid-19 cases to Ampang Hospital, Sungai Buloh Hospital and the Low Risk Covid-19 Quarantine and Treatment Centre (PKRC) at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS).

“When Shah Alam Hospital was made fully non Covid-19 hospital, it can carry out surgery and operations like a normal hospital,” he told Bernama after visiting a Selangor vaccine outreach dispensing centre here today.

He said the decision was taken following a change in status for Ampang Hospital which is now made a fully Covid-19 treatment hospital effective yesterday.

Dr Sha’ari said his department is targeting two more Covid-19 hybrid hospitals namely Kajang Hospital and Banting Hospital into fully non Covid-19 hospitals after this.

Meanwhile, Dr Sha’ari said three primary treatment areas in Ampang Hospital which is blood related diseases, obstetrics and paediatrics would remain despite the change in status of the hospital.

“Ampang Hospital is a referral centre for diseases related to blood. When we made it a fully Covid-19 hospital, we are still retaining it as a blood referral centre as well as maintaining obstetric and paediatric operations.

“The three disciplines will not be disturbed after becoming fully Covid-19,” he said.

Dr Sha’ari said about 700 beds are provided at Ampang Hospital to accommodate category three and four Covid-19 patients.

“Currently we are treating 1,200 to 1,500 category three patients at MAEPS. Yesterday from about 100 category four patients, 94 were referred to the fully Covid-19 hospital.

Also present at the event was Deputy Health Minister Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali. — Bernama