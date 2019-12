SHAH ALAM: The fee for the Denai Alam Recreational Club (DARC), now known as the Shah Alam Parliamentary Constituency Horse Riding and Recreational Club, has been reduced to an annual fee of RM50 for a family compared to RM290 previously.

The club’s founder, Datuk Terry Teo, said the new fee would come into effect on Jan 1, next year.

“With this new rate, residents in Shah Alam need only pay a fee of RM50 a year for each family. Those living around Selangor have to pay RM100 and families from outside Selangor RM150.

“The RM290 fee will only be applied to families from abroad,” he told reporters after the inauguration of the club’s new name here yesterday, by the Federal Territories Minister cum Shah Alam Member of Parliament, Khalid Abdul Samad.

Teo said the club’s goal of reducing the annual fee is to attract more people, regardless of their background, to learn to ride a horse.

“Everybody knows, horse riding involves high costs, which is why we lowered the fee because we want to help people learn to ride horses.

“Since the establishment of this club about 11 years ago, about 10,000 people have learned to ride and handle horses. We hope that with the new fees this figure will double,” he said, adding that there are about 80 horses in the club that are available to club members.

In addition to equestrian activities, there are various other activities provided by the club including archery, petting zoo and feeding of fish. — Bernama