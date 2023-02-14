Shah Alam Umno leader charged with misappropriation of funds for orphans

SHAH ALAM: Shah Alam Umno division leader Datuk Azhari Shaari pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to charges of dishonestly misappropriating RM440,000 in funds for orphans and Aidiladha “korban” (animal sacrifice) programme and forgery.

On the charges for dishonest misappropriation of funds, Azhari, 53, was charged in his capacity as the sole signatory of bank accounts belonging to Persatuan Belia Kampung Kuantan Timur, Persatuan Belia Bersatu Teguh Shah Alam and Persatuan Belia Kampung Kuantan Utara, to have misappropriated RM120,000; RM120,000 and RM200,000, belonging to the associations, respectively.

The funds were for the implementation of the “korban” programme and the purchase of school uniforms for orphans by the associations concerned.

He was charged with committing the offences at a bank branch in Port Klang, Klang, on Sept 8 and 27, 2017.

The charges were framed under Section 403 of the Penal Code, which provides imprisonment for up to five years and with whipping, and is liable to fine, if found guilty.

Azhari was also charged with three counts of using the minutes of the 2009 annual general meeting of the three associations, which he knew were fake, as genuine documents.

The offences were alleged to have been committed at the same bank branch on May 19, 2010.

The charges were framed under Section 471 of the Penal Code and punishable under Section 465 of the same law which provides imprisonment for up to two years or with a fine or both, upon conviction.

Judge Rozilah Salleh allowed Azhari bail of RM80,000 with two sureties and also ordered him to surrender his passport to the court.

Deputy public prosecutor Allan Suman Pillai prosecuted, while Azhari was represented by lawyer S. Ashok Kandiah.

The court set April 13 for mention. - Bernama