Shahelmey’s suspension will be resolves internally - Ahmad Zahid

KOTA KINABALU: All issues related to the alleged six-year suspension of Sabah’s Deputy Chief Minister III, Datuk Shahelmey Yahya from UMNO, will be resolved internally said UMNO president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Ahmad Zahid who is also the Deputy Prime Minister said as far as UMNO is concerned, Shahelmey who is the Putatan Member of Parliament and Tanjung Keramat state assemblyman is representing the Unity Government.

“In the Unity Government, we are governed by a spirit of unity and therefore, all issues will be discussed and resolved internally,” he told reporters after officiating the closing ceremony of the Asia Pacific Youth Summit (APCYS) 4.0, here today.

When asked to comment on Shahelmey’s statement that he has yet to receive the letter of his alleged suspension, Ahmad Zahid said “We do it internally”.

On March 18, UMNO Liaison Committee chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin had confirmed that Shahelmey would be suspended as UMNO member for six years, but on July 26, Shahelmey claimed that he did not receive a letter about the suspension.

Shahelmy’s alleged suspension was following an announcement on Jan 7 by Bung Moktar that Sabah UMNO and Barisan Nasion (BN) would withdraw their support for Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor as the Sabah Chief Minister but Shahelmey together with four state assemblymen pledged their support for Hajiji, the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) chairman. -Bernama