Shahelmy, James do not represent Sabah Umno in new State Cabinet: Bung Moktar

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Umno chief Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin today claimed that the two assemblymen from the party who were appointed to the State Cabinet today do not represent Sabah Umno.

The two are the assemblyman for Tanjung Keramat Datuk Shahelmy Yahya (Tanjung Keramat), who has been appointed as Deputy Chief Minister III cum State Minister of Works, the portfolio of which previously held by Bung Moktar; and Sugut assemblyman Datuk James Ratib, who has been made the State Minister of Community Development and People’s Wellbeing.

Bung Moktar, who is Lamag assemblyman, said Sabah Umno will not recognise the appointment of the two assemblymen and the duo who have accepted the appointment were also seen to have turned their back on the party.

“Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor cannot claim or recognise the two assemblymen as representing Umno in his Cabinet...this matter will be brought to the attention of the Umno Disciplinary Board.

“We will discuss with the president (Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi) on further action to be taken,” said Bung Moktar, who is also Sabah Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman, in a statement today.

Earlier today, Hajiji announced a reshuffle of the Sabah Cabinet which involved seven assemblymen and two each from BN and Pakatan Harapan (PH).

The Cabinet reshuffle saw Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) president Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey Kitingan appointed as Deputy Chief Minister I to replace of Bung Moktar. - Bernama